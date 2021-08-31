LOVING sons have vowed to remember their dad who died in his sleep aged 51 by scattering his ashes all over the world.

Keen traveller Darren Watson passed away on August 4 from a suspected heart attack - and sons Nathan and Bradley are planning to travel the globe in his memory.

Nathan, 26, said Tesco worker Darren had two big passions - sport and America, and some of his ashes would be spread in Las Vegas as well as Old Trafford, home of his beloved Manchester United.

Nathan told The Press: "Dad loved America. It was his favourite place in the world." He joked: "He had been to Vegas more times than Elvis!"

Darren with his sons, Bradley, left, and Nathan on the right

As children, the family holidayed in America many times, he added.

The family are suffering a double bereavement because on Boxing Day, Darren's mother Linda died. Her favourite place was Santorini, Greece, and she had always dreamed of going to the Niagara Falls in Canada.

Nathan says the plan was to scatter both his dad and Nanna Linda's ashes at Niagara and Santorini too.

He said: "We have a fair bit of globetrotting to do! It will all be done over a few years."

He added: "We will go to Vegas as a family to scatter his ashes - and to Old Trafford and spread some on the pitch.

"We plan to travel to the places he loved and spread a bit of him here, there and everywhere."

Memorial wreaths for Darren

More than 120 mourners turned out for Darren's funeral on August 19.

Nathan said: "It was so nice and really touching - we didn't know how well loved he was."

Darren was born and bred in York and went to primary and secondary school in Huntington.

Aged 16 he attended catering college in Scarborough, working as a chef for 15 years with a long stint at the Abbots Mews Hotel.

After a spell in pest control with Rentokil, he joined Tesco, working at the Askam Bar store for 15 years, where his nick-name was "Smiler".

Nathan said this was an in-joke. "He never smiled! He came across as grumpy at work, but he really was a happy character, he just came across as a grumpy old man!"

Sports mad, Darren followed Leeds Rhino rugby and Manchester United football teams.

As a youngster, he played rugby at school, and later Southlands ARL Club. He was injury prone so retired from playing but was involved in amateur rugby, lately the York Masters which encourages older people back into the sport, said Nathan.

Looking ahead, Nathan said Boxing Day was always a special day for the family, but this year it would be very different.

He said: "We will always remember Dad, but Boxing Day will never be the same again. It was our family day when we all came together on the Watson side. It won't be same without Dad or Nanna."

Darren leaves his sons Nathan and Bradley, 23, partner Zoe, and granddaughter Tia. He remained good friends with his ex-wife Paula and will be missed greatly by best friend Adrian.

Darren Watson was cremated on Thursday 19 August at York Crematorium. The ceremony was conducted by Dave Amberly, of Co-operative Funeral Care Haxby and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony. Donations in memory may be made in Darren's name to Marie Curie.