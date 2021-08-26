HUNDREDS of children and adults have given their views on the future of two North Yorkshire outdoor learning residential centres as part of a county council review of the service.
The authority says the pandemic has had a significant financial impact on the sites, at Bewerley Park in Nidderdale and East Barnby, near Whitby, which lost much of their £2.25m annual income.
"The review has taken place during the closure of the sites due to government guidance and has looked at the range of facilities and activities the service offers to schools, children and young people," said a spokesperson.
"It has also looked in depth at the numbers of people who use the service and when, as well as the cost of operating the service and where visitors are located.
"Questionnaires were also sent to members of the public, staff and schools in North Yorkshire, as well as schools and organisations using the centre from outside the county."
Children from nine schools were also involved and took part in an art project to draw up plans and illustrations of what they would like to see from outdoor learning.
A report with a recommendation for the future of the service will go before the executive in autumn.
