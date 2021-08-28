EAST Riding Libraries are "delighted" to announce a varied and exciting programme for their literature festival, The East Riding Festival of Words this autumn.
The main festival will take place from October October 15 - 23, with additional events scheduled in the lead up, plus a varied programme of children’s events too.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: "I am absolutely delighted that we are able to put on live events again, with safety measures in place.
"This programme has something for everyone, and I look forward to a successful festival."
Events have been programmed by the expert East Riding Libraries team, who keep a close eye on what people like to read and what's new in the world of books.
There are some top authors, performers and musicians who will be performing at the festival this year, as live audiences are welcomed back.
Events will all have a reduced capacity this year, to allow for social distancing, and to ensure that attendees will feel comfortable and confident about being there.
Tickets will cost £7 for each individual session on each day, or £25 for the whole of ‘Crime Day’ on October 16 and £18 for the whole of ‘Bestsellers Day’ on October 23.
Tickets go on sale from September 1 at: www.festivalofwords.co.uk
