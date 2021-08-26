POLICE are continuing the search for a missing Scarborough man - and officers are "growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."
Steven Pearson, 54, left his home in Eastfield at around 8.20am on Tuesday (August 24) and has not returned.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking anyone who has CCTV in the Eastfield area including Cayton Low Road and the industrial estate to contact the force with information. Officers are keen to view footage between the hours of 8am and 10am on the day Stephen went missing in a bid to establish his direction of travel.
If you were driving in this area during this time and have dashcam footage this may also help officers establish the route Steven took.
Steven is approximately 5 Foot 10”, bald and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans and a green pull over jacket - as seen below.
Anyone who has seen Steven or has any information that may assist police is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number: 12210188404.
If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999.
