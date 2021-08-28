TWO friends took to the stage at a motorcycle rally dressed as two well-known Disney princesses in front of over 100 bikers to fundraise for an Armed Forces charity.

Yorkshire-based motorcycle enthusiasts, Mark 'Spoons' Witherspoon and Dave 'Woolie' Newsome, dressed up as much-loved princesses Elsa and Anna from the Disney film Frozen earlier this month - after making a bet with fellow bikers to raise £350 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Spoons and Woolie 'Let it Go' on August 21, which is also Woolie’s birthday, at GEMcc Sapphire and Steel motorcycle rally - which was held at the Sloop Inn in Hirst Courtney near Selby.

The duo said: “We agreed that if we raised £350 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, we would dress as female princesses.

"The community then raised £460 for the charity, meaning we had to go ahead with our challenge."

As well as raising a few bikers eyebrows at the event, the brave pair have now raised more than £850 for the SSAFA charity with their Frozen-inspired onstage exploits as they got on stage with the band.

Paul Auduchowitsch, a friend of the duo, and who set up their online donation page, said: “We purchased the dresses, wands and tiaras for the two of them. SSAFA also kindly provided a pretty sash for the pair of them too.”

Spoons was a Lance Corporal in the Fusiliers for nine years, taking on two tours including Northern Ireland and Bosnia.

Woolie is a long-term supporter of the Armed Forces community and runs Team Sober MCC, based in Leeds, which has raised funds for SSAFA over the last few years.

Team Sober is a club with members that meet weekly from all walks of life - all sharing the same passions of "motorcycles, trikes, riding and, of course, partying."

Donations for their challenge are still being accepted, and if you would like to contribute, visit their JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3mwAPHi

The Armed Forces charity, SSAFA, has been providing lifelong support to the forces and their families since 1885.

In 2020, their teams of volunteers and employees helped more than 79,000 people in need, from Second World War veterans to young men and women who have served in more recent conflicts, and their families.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "SSAFA believes it understands that behind every uniform is a person.

"We are here for that person – any time they need us, in any way they need us, for as long as they need us."

Further information on the charity can be found be accessing the website at: ssafa.org.uk