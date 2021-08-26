THE North Yorkshire Moors Railway has announced the return of its magical journey aboard the Santa Express this Christmas.

Santa and his team of elves will be returning to the heritage railway in December with departures from Pickering or Grosmont Station.

Tickets for Santa Specials will go on sale on Thursday, September 14 - costing £26 per person.

Special Group Rates and discounts are also available from £23.

Each ticket includes a one hour train journey with a special Christmas present and railway backpack for each child.

Children will get to find out whether they’ve been naughty or nice by meeting Santa Claus himself.

When will the Santa Specials service take place?

Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station on December 4 and 5, December, 11 and 12, December 18 and 19, and December 20 to 24. Departure times will be 9.35am, 11.10am, 1.55pm and 3.30pm.

For Grosmont Santa Specials, the train will depart on December 4 and 5, December, 11 and 12, December 18 and 19, and December 20 to 24. Departure times from Grosmont will be 10.15am, 12.30pm and 2.35pm.

How to buy tickets

Adult and child tickets can be booked via NYMR’s Group Travel Coordinator on 01751 477700.

You can also book by visiting the website, nymr.co.uk/santa-specials

Are there age limits for children's tickets?

The Age of children will need to be provided at the time of the booking, the railway said.

Children under 12 months can travel on the service free of charge however a seat or a gift will not be provided.

If you would like to provide your own present, Santa will be happy to hand this out.