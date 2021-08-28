A CONTRACTOR, currently working at the University of York site, has donated food and essential items to assist York Foodbank with its vital work in the city.

Four carloads of first aid kits, toiletries and food were delivered to the charity by the GRAHAM University of York project team - who are currently supporting the university’s 'Campus for the Future' masterplan.

Adam Raffell, York Foodbank manager, said: "We’d like to express our sincere thanks to GRAHAM for this very generous donation. The pandemic has impacted all of us but has disproportionally affected those with lower levels of financial security, notably young families.

"This most recent gift of food and toiletries is truly heartwarming and will provide a lifeline to local people who would otherwise find themselves in crisis.

"At the same time, we continue to pursue and call for interventions which will help safeguard people."

The donations were generously supplemented with contributions from site subcontractors APiC, Langley Design, SCS and SES Engineering Services.

Stacie Moyle, GRAHAM Project office and community engagement manager, said: "Together with our subcontractors, we are pleased to donate to this very deserving cause - and support York Foodbank in its mission to assist those in need.

"Now, more than ever, foodbanks need as many donations as possible and we hope that our contribution will encourage others to do the same - ensuring that we can all work together to help as many vulnerable people and families as possible across York.

The GRAHAM University of York £130 million pound flagship scheme is delivering 1480-bed student accommodation scheduled to be completed for the 2022 academic year.