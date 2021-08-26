SELBY library is bringing back therapy dogs to help both children and adults with learning difficulties to build their confidence with reading.

Man’s best friend is returning to the library post-pandemic to listen to those cautious of criticism about their reading skills read aloud and interact with others after a lack of opportunities over the pandemic.

The reader will be asked to sit on the beanbags and read to the therapy dog- one of the two specially trained and placid Labradors, Dora and Morgan.

Outreach librarian Alison Tutill, who came up with the idea after reading of similar work in the USA, said: “We have been desperate to set it up again- after long periods of lockdown, children are losing speech and language skills, so if someone has a child who wants to bring a picture book to talk about it, rather than reading, that will help them.

“One woman told us her daughter would not read to anyone, but she then spent 15 minutes reading to the dog- her mum was amazed.”

Alison recruited help from the Pets as Therapy group a couple of years ago, and both the dogs are rescue animals who have gone through therapy training and a risk assessment at the library.

Parents are asked to help their child choose a book from the library ahead of their session.

County Councillor Greg White, executive member for libraries, said: “The county’s libraries have proved a lifeline through the pandemic, but this is one service which could not continue while problems were at their worst- now it is returning I am sure it will be as popular as it was.”

The15 minute slots between 10am-12pm on the first and third Saturdays can be booked: 01609534521 or by email at Selby.library@northyorks.gov.uk