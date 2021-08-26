A POPULAR venue has been internationally recognised for "consistently deliver great experiences" after receiving an award.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens is celebrating success after winning a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice 2021 Award - placing the attraction in the top 10 per cent of attractions worldwide.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager at the venue, said: "We pride ourselves on offering great service and experiences - and it is wonderful that this has been recognised in this way."

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: "We received this award because we earned such positive reviews and ratings over the past year, which, given the circumstances of the last 12 months, is a particularly remarkable achievement."

A visit to Sewerby Hall and Gardens offers the zoo, 50 acres of gardens, the house itself, along with a range of exhibitions, outdoor games and events.

