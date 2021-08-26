A FAST food giant is opening a brand new restaurant creating 30 jobs.
Beverley will become the latest home of the Whopper, with a new Burger King restaurant opening its doors.
Ahead of the opening, Burger King will be recruiting roughly 25 restaurant crew members for the new Beverley site, spanning both front of house and kitchen roles. Staff perks include free meals at work, plus 50 per cent off food and drink for friends and family.
Five managerial roles will also be created, with Senior Restaurant Assistant Manager , Restaurant Assistant Manager, Restaurant Shift Manager and Restaurant Manager positions currently open for application.
Burger King already has outlets in York at the railway station and Clifton Moor as well as at Wetherby and Tadcaster.
Jeremy Wright, People Director of Burger King UK, said: “During what has been a very challenging year for many businesses, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area, and look forward to welcoming 30 new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Beverley restaurant.
“We continue to be bold and ambitious in our growth plans across both locations and job opportunities.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment