HUNDREDS of cyclists did not let the poor weather conditions dampen their spirits as they gathered together for the Yorkshire Lass cycling event to support women's charities.

It was five years ago that a group of cyclists got together the first Yorkshire Lass Sportive from near Thirsk.

Five years later, the total raised so far from the event for the various women’s charities is looking like it will be over £100,000.

The fifth Yorkshire Lass Sportive took place on Sunday August 15 - and organisers are hoping it was the best one yet with around 560 riders taking part.

Organiser Judith Worrall said: "This year we were aiming for the best ever event with a record number of 600 riders signed up. Money is still coming in but it’s looking like we have raised well over £100,000 in the five years we’ve been holding the event.

"We are a group of Yorkshire Lasses who just love riding our bikes – and eating the odd slice of cake along the way too."

Every rider received a Yorkshire Lass Sportive medal at the finish line. This year the medals were presented to honour the memory of Mary Billington and the organisers said they are grateful to Jackie Bratley for this generous tribute to her mother Mary.

Local cycle club Yorkshire Cogs and Roses were key players in organising the event - which was set up with the aim of encouraging all women to get out on their bikes whilst raising money for charity.

Last year the event had to be held virtually due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hundreds of female riders took part, riding for 24 hours.

"When the pandemic started we really worried that we wouldn’t be able to continue with the event, but you can't keep a good Yorkshire lass down", Judith went on to say.