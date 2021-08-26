HISTORIC artefacts have gone on display at a Beverley museum.
Treasure House museum in Beverley are displaying objects unearthed by the Stamford Bridge Heritage society while metal detecting and field walking around the town.
They hope they will form the core of a museum they hope to establish in Stamford Bridge in the future.
Dr David Marchant, museums registrar with East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “This display features a fascinating range of items, from Prehistoric flint tools, to Roman brooches, Saxon coins, and some Viking finds.
“There are some lovely objects, and it shows that there’s a lot more to the heritage of the area, besides the famous battle in 1066.
“We like to host displays showcasing other collections from our region.”
The objects will be shown in the Recent Acquisitions case on the first floor of the museum.
The display will last until the end of February 2022.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.