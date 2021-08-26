POLICE and firefighters were called in to a vehicle on fire in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Byland Avenue in Heworth in York shortly before 3am this morning (April 26).

A spokesman for the service said: "Our York crew attended the area following a report of a fire in the open.

"Crews arrived and found a motorbike on fire.

"They proceeded on foot to access the fire and put it out using water from back pack sprayers.

"The motorbike was completely destroyed by fire and the incident left with the police."