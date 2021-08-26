UPDATED 6.35AM: All lanes have now been reopened following the earlier crash and traffic is moving freely.
A MAJOR road has been closed with queuing traffic after an accident.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the M62 in the East Riding Of Yorkshire this morning as the Westbound carriageway has had to be closed due to recovery work and accident at junction 35 for the M18.
All traffic was held for around 20 minutes and there is currently a diversion in place via the M18 Southbound.
It's not known if anyone is injured at this stage.
More to follow.
M62Live travelWestbound closed due to recovery work and accident at J35 M18. All traffic was held for around 20 minutes. Diversion: Via the M18 Southbound
