YORK Minster, the races, cycle paths - and even sightseeing buses. Just some of the many things that local people claim to love about York.

All these and more featured in a series of stunning artworks produced by York people that were exhibited in Dame Judi Dench Walk last Sunday.

The ‘What I Love about York’ exhibition, initiated by the York for Europe group, attracted entries from organisations across the city.

There were 26 paintings on show on the railings along the walk last Sunday – and they will be there again this coming Sunday, when Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick will be on hand to present small cash prizes to the artists judged to have produced the best works.

Touring York With My Friends by 'Rebecca'

The exhibition was organised by the York for Europe group, which campaigns for better links with Europe, as a way of 'waking up from Covid', said organiser Barbara Lodge.

Barbara drew up a list of local organisations she hoped would want to take part in April, emailed them all - and the exhibition is the result.

It was not just about professional artists, she stressed. "We wanted to invite ordinary people in York, who didn't perhaps think they were artists but could draw, to show us what they loved about York."

The Spirit of the City by Mandi Grant

The three winning paintings were chosen by artist and curator Alnoor Mitha of the Manchester school of art. "We wanted somebody from outside of York to judge!" Barbara said.

The winning paintings were:

Cycle Dreaming Tracks by Kate Davy, a colourful map which depicts York's cycle tracks as Australian aboriginal 'songlines' or dreaming tracks

The Spirit of the City by Mandi Grant - a mishmash of York images, including the Minster, in glowing oil colours

Touring York With My Friends by 'Rebecca' , a jokey drawing of a York tour bus.

All 26 paintings will be on show again on Dame Judi Dench Walk this coming Sunday.

Cycle Dreaming Tracks by Kate Davy