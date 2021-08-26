ARE these the cutest dogs in York?

We asked readers to send us photos of their perfect pooches to celebrate National Dog Day.

Thanks to everyone who messaged us with their stories and images - many of which really melt the heart.

Lots of readers told how their dogs were not only their best friends, but helped them through times of need - and were great companions through lockdown.

Joanne Nicholson from York sent us a photo of her pug Jasmine - doing a great imitation of Winston Churchill. Joanne said: "She’s my best friend and reason to get up on a morning. We got Jasmine just after my daughter passed away from brain cancer two years ago and she’s been by my side ever since."

Mark Draper, of Malton, told us about Chewie, his Jack Russell. He said: "Chewie was my saviour through lockdown, he got me out and about."

Many readers told us how their beloved pets were rescue dogs.

Lynne from York sent us a photo of her two German Shepherd rescue dogs Mala and Jerry-Lee and said: "We adopted them both separately from the Dogs Trust in Leeds. Rescue dogs are the best!"

Harry the Westie from Easingwold was bought by Paul Johnson from a pre-loved site. He said: "He’s 16 years old and is always there to meet you when you come home."

Duke - who is an England fan - was rescued at 18 weeks old. Owner Chantelle Churchill says: "We rescued Duke when he was just 18 weeks old with shaved fur, shy and scared. Now, he shakes so much with excitement he makes vibration noises."

Ginnster the Miniature Dachshund likes messing about on the water. His owner said: "He is a little dog with a very big heart. He is loving and loyal but also very stubborn!"

Geoffrey is a Basset Hound from Claxton, York. Owner Charlene Good says: "Geoffrey is my rock, always there with his big ears to listen to my worries."

Emma Richardson, of Thirsk, sent us a a beautiful photo of Oli, her Springer Spaniel who sadly passed away. "He'll always be with us because of the many photos and memories."

Lauren Craven's pet Jack Russell Rascal thinks he's one of the children - and likes having his "hair" done as you can see from the photo!

Thanks to readers for sharing their photos - and cheering us all up!

You can read all the stories and look at all the cute photos below...

