ARE these the cutest dogs in York?
We asked readers to send us photos of their perfect pooches to celebrate National Dog Day.
Thanks to everyone who messaged us with their stories and images - many of which really melt the heart.
Lots of readers told how their dogs were not only their best friends, but helped them through times of need - and were great companions through lockdown.
Joanne Nicholson from York sent us a photo of her pug Jasmine - doing a great imitation of Winston Churchill. Joanne said: "She’s my best friend and reason to get up on a morning. We got Jasmine just after my daughter passed away from brain cancer two years ago and she’s been by my side ever since."
Mark Draper, of Malton, told us about Chewie, his Jack Russell. He said: "Chewie was my saviour through lockdown, he got me out and about."
Many readers told us how their beloved pets were rescue dogs.
Lynne from York sent us a photo of her two German Shepherd rescue dogs Mala and Jerry-Lee and said: "We adopted them both separately from the Dogs Trust in Leeds. Rescue dogs are the best!"
Harry the Westie from Easingwold was bought by Paul Johnson from a pre-loved site. He said: "He’s 16 years old and is always there to meet you when you come home."
Duke - who is an England fan - was rescued at 18 weeks old. Owner Chantelle Churchill says: "We rescued Duke when he was just 18 weeks old with shaved fur, shy and scared. Now, he shakes so much with excitement he makes vibration noises."
Ginnster the Miniature Dachshund likes messing about on the water. His owner said: "He is a little dog with a very big heart. He is loving and loyal but also very stubborn!"
Geoffrey is a Basset Hound from Claxton, York. Owner Charlene Good says: "Geoffrey is my rock, always there with his big ears to listen to my worries."
Emma Richardson, of Thirsk, sent us a a beautiful photo of Oli, her Springer Spaniel who sadly passed away. "He'll always be with us because of the many photos and memories."
Lauren Craven's pet Jack Russell Rascal thinks he's one of the children - and likes having his "hair" done as you can see from the photo!
Thanks to readers for sharing their photos - and cheering us all up!
You can read all the stories and look at all the cute photos below...
Tell us about your dog - and send a photo!
"Thursday is National Dog Day - so let's celebrate our pooches! Tell us about your dog and send us a favourite photo. The cuter - or cheekier - the better!"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
What is your dog's name?
Betty Boo
What breed is your dog?
French bulldog
Why is your dog special?
Betty is my best friend she is just crazy. Keeps me entertained all day everyday. It’s just me and her and always there to cheer me up. Definitely a part of the family.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She is fantastic at football. Loves chasing her ball on the Knavesmire. Won’t stop until you take that ball off her!!
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Jerry-Lee & Mala
What breed is your dog?
German Shepherd Dogs
Why is your dog special?
We adopted them both separately from the Dogs Trust in Leeds (who are brilliant by the way & we’d recommend them to anyone). Rescue dogs are the best!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
As well as it being International Dog Day, it’s Jerry-Lee’s 7th birthday today too!
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Daisy & Harry
What breed is your dog?
Beagle
Why is your dog special?
Daisy & Harry will wake me up if my wife isn’t well & when she’s in pain they never leave her side.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Beagles aren’t for everyone but if you put the time & love into them they will reward you 10fold.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Jasmine
What breed is your dog?
Pug
Why is your dog special?
She’s my best friend and reason to get up on a morning. We got Jasmine just after my daughter passed away from brain cancer two years ago and she’s been by my side ever since.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Jasmine was found in horrific circumstances, being used as a breeding dog. She had never been held by humans or even been inside a house or on a lead. Everyone who meets her absolutely loves her, as we do. X
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Rascal
What breed is your dog?
Jack Russell
Why is your dog special?
Our dog Rascal, was our first dog after begging our mum for nearly 10 years to get him and he doesn’t disappoint!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He thinks he is one of the children anytime they do something he just has to join in!
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Tiye (Pronounced Tee-ya)
What breed is your dog?
Border Collie
Why is your dog special?
Because I went on a girls' holiday to Wales & brought her back with me. I fell in love with her little face & told my boyfriend I was bringing a dog home!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She is 6.5 months old & hadn't left the farm until last week. She has already learnt several commands & is very clever!
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Paddington
What breed is your dog?
Chow chow
Why is your dog special?
He looks like a teddy bear !
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He loves people, thinks everyone he meets is a long lost best friend.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Bow…after strong bow
What breed is your dog?
English bull terrier
Why is your dog special?
Bow is our beautiful English bull terrier she is very cheeky, stubborn, loving and makes us laugh every day she’s amazing with kids and other dogs we couldn’t ask for a better furry friend!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She just had babies and she’s also an amazing mother.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Harry
What breed is your dog?
Westie
Why is your dog special?
He’s 16 years old and is always there to meet you when you come home.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
We bought Harry from a pre loved site on the Internet, and he has been an absolutely amazing dog, with lots of attitude and love.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Blu
What breed is your dog?
American Mastiff
Why is your dog special?
Blu is the most loving, caring, daftest dog ever, he used to love feeling his little brother Bennie-George kicking away when I was pregnant, now they love eachother and are going to be the best of friends growing up.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Blu can make anyone's day better, he gives the best hugs and really is a blessing to us. Our cheeky boy
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Betty
What breed is your dog?
Boston terrier
Why is your dog special?
She's the most ridiculous pup. Full of personality and sass, thinks she's a human, and has been the best company throughout 18 months of WFH.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Loves: treats, ice cream, Sunday naps, the seaside and wotsits Dislikes: cats, not being the centre of attention, the rain/water in general and cartoon dogs on the telly
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Freddie
What breed is your dog?
Miniature Dachshund
Why is your dog special?
Only 10 weeks old and is such a poser and a absolute heartbreaker.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Loves to play and bounce around and a new found love for carrot sticks.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Duke
What breed is your dog?
Spitz
Why is your dog special?
We rescued Duke when he was just 18 weeks old with shaved fur, shy & scared. Now, he shakes so much with excitement he makes vibration noises.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He likes to "dance" for a treat & loves a good tummy tickle, don't dare stop though as he's not scared to give you a nudge!
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Ginnster
What breed is your dog?
Miniature Dachshund
Why is your dog special?
He is a little dog with a very big heart. He is loving and loyal but also very stubborn! It's his way or the highway!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He is named after the Cornish pasties.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Blue
What breed is your dog?
Greyhuahua
Why is your dog special?
He’s the most affectionate, loving boy in the world and will always snuggle you whenever the opportunity arises.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Blue is a cross between an Italian Greyhound and a Chihuahua, so he’s pretty much one of a kind! He’s always happy to receive cuddles and attention but the Chihuahua in him sometimes likes a good yap at the postman!
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
BLOSSOM
What breed is your dog?
Staffordshire terrier
Why is your dog special?
When times got hard she’s been there to always put a smile on my face! After my other dog sadly passed away I’ve been lost but knowing I have her gives me a lot of closure, she also detects when I’m struggling to breathe!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She’s a big part of our family, we’ve had her from being a puppy, and she has so much love in her heart, the most sweetest little girl.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Jaffa
What breed is your dog?
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Why is your dog special?
Jaffa completed his Pets As Therapy assessment a few weeks ago. I cannot wait to start volunteering with him, the love he gives me, is the reason why I wanted to become a volunteer, to be able to share his love with everyone and bring happiness to others.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Jaffa is such a kind, caring and happy dog, who adores both humans and dogs. He is named after a Jaffa Cake due to his colours of Black & Tan. He loves chasing leaves in the wind, and will store them in his mouth throughout his walk.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Nala
What breed is your dog?
Pomchi (pomeranian and chihuahua cross))
Why is your dog special?
Nala is my best friends and is my emotional support dog as I suffer from depression.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She is just amazing.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Toby
What breed is your dog?
English Springer Spaniel
Why is your dog special?
He turns 7 tomorrow on National Dog Day and as a puppy he actually choked to death and I resuscitated him and we have the most amazing bond.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Toby was the runt of the litter and was even too scared to go a walk After years of training and loving support he is now an enthusiastic outdoor adventurer !
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Marvel
What breed is your dog?
Shi-poo
Why is your dog special?
He has helped my autistic son so much with going for walks, as he is reluctant to leave the house sometimes but having marvel by his side has helped him
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Marvel is a one of a kind dog, he’s quite dramatic and needy. It’s like having another child sometimes but we wouldn’t change him for the world ! He’s gorgeous comical and cheeky !
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Betty Boo
What breed is your dog?
Lhasa Apso
Why is your dog special?
We bought her when we lost our beautiful boy in 2020 & she has so many of his traits.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She uncannily does the same things he used to do & was not taught by us.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Geoffrey
What breed is your dog?
Basset Hound
Why is your dog special?
Geoffrey is my rock, always there with his big ears to listen to my worries.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Geoffrey is king Nanny/slobber shaker to all, he’s the biggest loudest smelliest hound, but we wouldn’t change a thing about him.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Mia
What breed is your dog?
Golden retriever
Why is your dog special?
She has such a lovely nature, love's everything and everybody.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She's special
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Bertie
What breed is your dog?
Cockerpoo
Why is your dog special?
Our dog is so special because he was left in the litter as nobody wanted him because he looked like a cocker spaniel rather than a cockerpoo, but we wouldn’t want him any other way, we love him so much.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He is called Bertie after my husband’s grandad, he is 22 weeks old and a bundle of fluffiness and fun
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Oscar and Archie
What breed is your dog?
Labrador and Collie
Why is your dog special?
They are our 'grand dogs'. They are such characters, so different, but both adorable!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Oscar is a typical Labrador who does everything at his own pace. He loves his cuddles... and food! Archie is always eager to please, inquisitive and will chase around for hours.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Ruby
What breed is your dog?
Border terrier
Why is your dog special?
Ruby is such a character we first saw her at 4 weeks old & we fell in love,she has been our constant companion for twelve 11 years now. She is obsessed with balls and loves a pillow when sleeping,she is quite demanding our little princess!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Ruby two balls is her nickname!
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Chewie
What breed is your dog?
Jack Russell
Why is your dog special?
Chewie was my saviour through lockdown, he got me out and about.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Just an all round happy dog.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Bailey
What breed is your dog?
Border collie
Why is your dog special?
Bailey was most definitely worth the round trip to Devon to pick him up. Just as a collie should be he’s super energetic, needy and loyal. He loves early morning walks on the backies and will be anyone’s friend given the chance. He’s just the perfect pooch!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Marley
What breed is your dog?
Dalmatian
Why is your dog special?
Marley is our 10 year old rescue boy. He rescued me rather than the other way round. He didn’t have the best start in life for two years. We drove and rescued him from an awful life In Plymouth. He’s a very nervous boy but a beautiful natured boy.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Marley is my soul mate and his favourite place is Filey and enjoys an ice cream after his piece of fish.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Oliver
What breed is your dog?
Springer Spaniel
Why is your dog special?
Oli always wanted to be the centre of attention, especially when the camera was involved, always ready to pose!
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Unfortunately we lost him end of January but he'll always be with us because of the many photos and memories.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Bramble
What breed is your dog?
Jack Russell cross
Why is your dog special?
Bramble was fostered by my family and I when she was 6 weeks old after not having the best start in life.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Bramble is now an energetic 6 year old dog who was adopted by us at 12 weeks old. She now loves snoring on your lap, playing football or running round the garden with her friends Chico and Ted.
Send us a photo - with caption!
What is your dog's name?
Hairy Sister
What breed is your dog?
Cross breed - unknown
Why is your dog special?
Hairy Sister is my mum's dog, but has been a welcome companion and good friend to me following the tragic loss of my partner in 2018.
Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Hairy Sister enjoys lying on the sofa, city breaks in York and trips to the moors. She tries but usually fails at catching balls.
Send us a photo - with caption!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.