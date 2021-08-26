ARE these the cutest dogs in York?

We asked readers to send us photos of their perfect pooches to celebrate National Dog Day.

Thanks to everyone who messaged us with their stories and images - many of which really melt the heart.

Lots of readers told how their dogs were not only their best friends, but helped them through times of need - and were great companions through lockdown.

Joanne Nicholson from York sent us a photo of her pug Jasmine - doing a great imitation of Winston Churchill. Joanne said: "She’s my best friend and reason to get up on a morning. We got Jasmine just after my daughter passed away from brain cancer two years ago and she’s been by my side ever since."

York Press: Joanne Nicholson from York sent us this photo of her pug Jasmine - doing a great imitation of Winston Churchill.Joanne Nicholson from York sent us this photo of her pug Jasmine - doing a great imitation of Winston Churchill.

Mark Draper, of Malton, told us about Chewie, his Jack Russell. He said: "Chewie was my saviour through lockdown, he got me out and about."

Many readers told us how their beloved pets were rescue dogs.

Lynne from York sent us a photo of her two German Shepherd rescue dogs Mala and Jerry-Lee and said: "We adopted them both separately from the Dogs Trust in Leeds. Rescue dogs are the best!"

Harry the Westie from Easingwold was bought by Paul Johnson from a pre-loved site. He said: "He’s 16 years old and is always there to meet you when you come home."

York Press: Harry the Westie from EasingwoldHarry the Westie from Easingwold

Duke - who is an England fan - was rescued at 18 weeks old. Owner Chantelle Churchill says: "We rescued Duke when he was just 18 weeks old with shaved fur, shy and scared. Now, he shakes so much with excitement he makes vibration noises."

Ginnster the Miniature Dachshund likes messing about on the water. His owner said: "He is a little dog with a very big heart. He is loving and loyal but also very stubborn!"

York Press: Ginnster the Miniature DachshundGinnster the Miniature Dachshund

Geoffrey is a Basset Hound from Claxton, York. Owner Charlene Good says: "Geoffrey is my rock, always there with his big ears to listen to my worries."

Emma Richardson, of Thirsk, sent us a a beautiful photo of Oli, her Springer Spaniel who sadly passed away. "He'll always be with us because of the many photos and memories."

Lauren Craven's pet Jack Russell Rascal thinks he's one of the children - and likes having his "hair" done as you can see from the photo!

York Press: Lauren Craven's pet Jack Russell Rascal who thinks he's one of the children!Lauren Craven's pet Jack Russell Rascal who thinks he's one of the children!

Thanks to readers for sharing their photos - and cheering us all up!

You can read all the stories and look at all the cute photos below...

Tell us about your dog - and send a photo!

"Thursday is National Dog Day - so let's celebrate our pooches! Tell us about your dog and send us a favourite photo. The cuter - or cheekier - the better!"

We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.

Zoë Spowage

What is your dog's name?
Betty Boo

What breed is your dog?
French bulldog

Why is your dog special?
Betty is my best friend she is just crazy. Keeps me entertained all day everyday. It’s just me and her and always there to cheer me up. Definitely a part of the family.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She is fantastic at football. Loves chasing her ball on the Knavesmire. Won’t stop until you take that ball off her!!

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Do my ears look big in this??Do my ears look big in this??
Do my ears look big in this??

Lynne

What is your dog's name?
Jerry-Lee & Mala

What breed is your dog?
German Shepherd Dogs

Why is your dog special?
We adopted them both separately from the Dogs Trust in Leeds (who are brilliant by the way & we’d recommend them to anyone). Rescue dogs are the best!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
As well as it being International Dog Day, it’s Jerry-Lee’s 7th birthday today too!

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Out for a walk - Mala in front, Jerry-Lee behind.Out for a walk - Mala in front, Jerry-Lee behind.
Out for a walk - Mala in front, Jerry-Lee behind.
York Press: HomeHome
Home

Rob Glover

What is your dog's name?
Daisy & Harry

What breed is your dog?
Beagle

Why is your dog special?
Daisy & Harry will wake me up if my wife isn’t well & when she’s in pain they never leave her side.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Beagles aren’t for everyone but if you put the time & love into them they will reward you 10fold.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: HarryHarry
Harry
York Press: Daisy, you can see the love (hearts) in her eyesDaisy, you can see the love (hearts) in her eyes
Daisy, you can see the love (hearts) in her eyes
York Press: On lookoutOn lookout
On lookout

Joanne Nicholson

What is your dog's name?
Jasmine

What breed is your dog?
Pug

Why is your dog special?
She’s my best friend and reason to get up on a morning. We got Jasmine just after my daughter passed away from brain cancer two years ago and she’s been by my side ever since.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Jasmine was found in horrific circumstances, being used as a breeding dog. She had never been held by humans or even been inside a house or on a lead. Everyone who meets her absolutely loves her, as we do. X

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: She thinks she’s Winston ChurchillShe thinks she’s Winston Churchill
She thinks she’s Winston Churchill
York Press: Me and JasmineMe and Jasmine
Me and Jasmine
York Press: Nap time ?Nap time ?
Nap time ?

Lauren Craven

What is your dog's name?
Rascal

What breed is your dog?
Jack Russell

Why is your dog special?
Our dog Rascal, was our first dog after begging our mum for nearly 10 years to get him and he doesn’t disappoint!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He thinks he is one of the children anytime they do something he just has to join in!

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Rascal all dressed up!Rascal all dressed up!
Rascal all dressed up!

Emma Johnson

What is your dog's name?
Tiye (Pronounced Tee-ya)

What breed is your dog?
Border Collie

Why is your dog special?
Because I went on a girls' holiday to Wales & brought her back with me. I fell in love with her little face & told my boyfriend I was bringing a dog home!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She is 6.5 months old & hadn't left the farm until last week. She has already learnt several commands & is very clever!

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Destroying my 2nd toy in as many days!Destroying my 2nd toy in as many days!
Destroying my 2nd toy in as many days!

Community contributor

What is your dog's name?
Paddington

What breed is your dog?
Chow chow

Why is your dog special?
He looks like a teddy bear !

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He loves people, thinks everyone he meets is a long lost best friend.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Laying down on a walk and it looks like he’s laughing at us !Laying down on a walk and it looks like he’s laughing at us !
Laying down on a walk and it looks like he’s laughing at us !
York Press: Didn’t get the idea of laying IN his bed….Didn’t get the idea of laying IN his bed….
Didn’t get the idea of laying IN his bed….
York Press: Keeping cool in a rock poolKeeping cool in a rock pool
Keeping cool in a rock pool

Moses Hill

What is your dog's name?
Bow…after strong bow

What breed is your dog?
English bull terrier

Why is your dog special?
Bow is our beautiful English bull terrier she is very cheeky, stubborn, loving and makes us laugh every day she’s amazing with kids and other dogs we couldn’t ask for a better furry friend!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She just had babies and she’s also an amazing mother.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Beautiful flower!Beautiful flower!
Beautiful flower!
York Press: Our two beautiful girls.Our two beautiful girls.
Our two beautiful girls.
York Press: PuppiesPuppies
Puppies

Paul Johnson

What is your dog's name?
Harry

What breed is your dog?
Westie

Why is your dog special?
He’s 16 years old and is always there to meet you when you come home.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
We bought Harry from a pre loved site on the Internet, and he has been an absolutely amazing dog, with lots of attitude and love.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Your not having my toyYour not having my toy
Your not having my toy
York Press: Love the seasideLove the seaside
Love the seaside
York Press: It’s a dogs lifeIt’s a dogs life
It’s a dogs life

Shannon Pearce

What is your dog's name?
Blu

What breed is your dog?
American Mastiff

Why is your dog special?
Blu is the most loving, caring, daftest dog ever, he used to love feeling his little brother Bennie-George kicking away when I was pregnant, now they love eachother and are going to be the best of friends growing up.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Blu can make anyone's day better, he gives the best hugs and really is a blessing to us. Our cheeky boy

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: We had a maternity photoshoot done and of course he had to have a photo with his baby brother ??We had a maternity photoshoot done and of course he had to have a photo with his baby brother ??
We had a maternity photoshoot done and of course he had to have a photo with his baby brother ??
York Press: When someone mentions walks ??When someone mentions walks ??
When someone mentions walks ??

Alexa Cobbold

What is your dog's name?
Betty

What breed is your dog?
Boston terrier

Why is your dog special?
She's the most ridiculous pup. Full of personality and sass, thinks she's a human, and has been the best company throughout 18 months of WFH.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Loves: treats, ice cream, Sunday naps, the seaside and wotsits Dislikes: cats, not being the centre of attention, the rain/water in general and cartoon dogs on the telly

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Betty BostonBetty Boston
Betty Boston
York Press: The best girl (Betty, not me)The best girl (Betty, not me)
The best girl (Betty, not me)
York Press: The best pupThe best pup
The best pup

Dan Rowe

What is your dog's name?
Freddie

What breed is your dog?
Miniature Dachshund

Why is your dog special?
Only 10 weeks old and is such a poser and a absolute heartbreaker.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Loves to play and bounce around and a new found love for carrot sticks.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: I woke up like thisI woke up like this
I woke up like this
York Press: Yeh. Can I help you?Yeh. Can I help you?
Yeh. Can I help you?
York Press: Can you bring my sunglasses and a drink.Can you bring my sunglasses and a drink.
Can you bring my sunglasses and a drink.

Chantelle Churchill

What is your dog's name?
Duke

What breed is your dog?
Spitz

Why is your dog special?
We rescued Duke when he was just 18 weeks old with shaved fur, shy & scared. Now, he shakes so much with excitement he makes vibration noises.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He likes to "dance" for a treat & loves a good tummy tickle, don't dare stop though as he's not scared to give you a nudge!

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: England's biggest fanEngland's biggest fan
England's biggest fan
York Press: Tummy tickles with dad are bestTummy tickles with dad are best
Tummy tickles with dad are best
York Press: When I first arrived at my new forever home.When I first arrived at my new forever home.
When I first arrived at my new forever home.

Community contributor

What is your dog's name?
Ginnster

What breed is your dog?
Miniature Dachshund

Why is your dog special?
He is a little dog with a very big heart. He is loving and loyal but also very stubborn! It's his way or the highway!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He is named after the Cornish pasties.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: What do you call a dapper shark? So fish-ticatedWhat do you call a dapper shark? So fish-ticated
What do you call a dapper shark? So fish-ticated
York Press: Work Like a Captain, Play like a PirateWork Like a Captain, Play like a Pirate
Work Like a Captain, Play like a Pirate

Lydia Harrison

What is your dog's name?
Blue

What breed is your dog?
Greyhuahua

Why is your dog special?
He’s the most affectionate, loving boy in the world and will always snuggle you whenever the opportunity arises.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Blue is a cross between an Italian Greyhound and a Chihuahua, so he’s pretty much one of a kind! He’s always happy to receive cuddles and attention but the Chihuahua in him sometimes likes a good yap at the postman!

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Here he is eating my council tax bill. Good boy!Here he is eating my council tax bill. Good boy!
Here he is eating my council tax bill. Good boy!
York Press: Snoozy!Snoozy!
Snoozy!

Toyah Potter

What is your dog's name?
BLOSSOM

What breed is your dog?
Staffordshire terrier

Why is your dog special?
When times got hard she’s been there to always put a smile on my face! After my other dog sadly passed away I’ve been lost but knowing I have her gives me a lot of closure, she also detects when I’m struggling to breathe!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She’s a big part of our family, we’ve had her from being a puppy, and she has so much love in her heart, the most sweetest little girl.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Looking among her castle like the queen she is!Looking among her castle like the queen she is!
Looking among her castle like the queen she is!

Phoebe Francesca Fenwick

What is your dog's name?
Jaffa

What breed is your dog?
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Why is your dog special?
Jaffa completed his Pets As Therapy assessment a few weeks ago. I cannot wait to start volunteering with him, the love he gives me, is the reason why I wanted to become a volunteer, to be able to share his love with everyone and bring happiness to others.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Jaffa is such a kind, caring and happy dog, who adores both humans and dogs. He is named after a Jaffa Cake due to his colours of Black & Tan. He loves chasing leaves in the wind, and will store them in his mouth throughout his walk.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Qualified PAT Dog (Pets As Therapy)Qualified PAT Dog (Pets As Therapy)
Qualified PAT Dog (Pets As Therapy)
York Press: 3rd Place in Cutest Puppy3rd Place in Cutest Puppy
3rd Place in Cutest Puppy
York Press: Collecting LeavesCollecting Leaves
Collecting Leaves

Charlotte Merrington

What is your dog's name?
Nala

What breed is your dog?
Pomchi (pomeranian and chihuahua cross))

Why is your dog special?
Nala is my best friends and is my emotional support dog as I suffer from depression.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She is just amazing.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Nala!Nala!
Nala!

Andi Hollingsworth

What is your dog's name?
Toby

What breed is your dog?
English Springer Spaniel

Why is your dog special?
He turns 7 tomorrow on National Dog Day and as a puppy he actually choked to death and I resuscitated him and we have the most amazing bond.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Toby was the runt of the litter and was even too scared to go a walk After years of training and loving support he is now an enthusiastic outdoor adventurer !

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Catching some raysCatching some rays
Catching some rays
York Press: Relaxing after a walkRelaxing after a walk
Relaxing after a walk
York Press: Snuggling upSnuggling up
Snuggling up

Nina Melrose

What is your dog's name?
Marvel

What breed is your dog?
Shi-poo

Why is your dog special?
He has helped my autistic son so much with going for walks, as he is reluctant to leave the house sometimes but having marvel by his side has helped him

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Marvel is a one of a kind dog, he’s quite dramatic and needy. It’s like having another child sometimes but we wouldn’t change him for the world ! He’s gorgeous comical and cheeky !

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Make sure you get my best side mummy!Make sure you get my best side mummy!
Make sure you get my best side mummy!
York Press: The hay is for me aswell as the guinea pigs right??The hay is for me aswell as the guinea pigs right??
The hay is for me aswell as the guinea pigs right??

Maureen Murray

What is your dog's name?
Betty Boo

What breed is your dog?
Lhasa Apso

Why is your dog special?
We bought her when we lost our beautiful boy in 2020 & she has so many of his traits.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She uncannily does the same things he used to do & was not taught by us.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Am I beautiful?Am I beautiful?
Am I beautiful?
York Press: All ready to go outAll ready to go out
All ready to go out
York Press: Phew that was a shockPhew that was a shock
Phew that was a shock

Charlene Good

What is your dog's name?
Geoffrey

What breed is your dog?
Basset Hound

Why is your dog special?
Geoffrey is my rock, always there with his big ears to listen to my worries.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Geoffrey is king Nanny/slobber shaker to all, he’s the biggest loudest smelliest hound, but we wouldn’t change a thing about him.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Ears at the ready.Ears at the ready.
Ears at the ready.
York Press: Have my toy mama!!!Have my toy mama!!!
Have my toy mama!!!
York Press: Think dad will notice that missing fluffThink dad will notice that missing fluff
Think dad will notice that missing fluff

Gillian Arundale

What is your dog's name?
Mia

What breed is your dog?
Golden retriever

Why is your dog special?
She has such a lovely nature, love's everything and everybody.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
She's special

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Just chilling out.Just chilling out.
Just chilling out.
York Press: I can see the sea from here.I can see the sea from here.
I can see the sea from here.
York Press: Favorite toyFavorite toy
Favorite toy

Lisa Davies

What is your dog's name?
Bertie

What breed is your dog?
Cockerpoo

Why is your dog special?
Our dog is so special because he was left in the litter as nobody wanted him because he looked like a cocker spaniel rather than a cockerpoo, but we wouldn’t want him any other way, we love him so much.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
He is called Bertie after my husband’s grandad, he is 22 weeks old and a bundle of fluffiness and fun

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Little fluffy headLittle fluffy head
Little fluffy head
York Press: I love flowersI love flowers
I love flowers
York Press: This tastes niceThis tastes nice
This tastes nice

Sharon Allan

What is your dog's name?
Oscar and Archie

What breed is your dog?
Labrador and Collie

Why is your dog special?
They are our 'grand dogs'. They are such characters, so different, but both adorable!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Oscar is a typical Labrador who does everything at his own pace. He loves his cuddles... and food! Archie is always eager to please, inquisitive and will chase around for hours.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: A rare moment resting, at Dogtopia.A rare moment resting, at Dogtopia.
A rare moment resting, at Dogtopia.
York Press: Practicing his recall skills(for a treat)!Practicing his recall skills(for a treat)!
Practicing his recall skills(for a treat)!
York Press: "There must be a way to get that ball!""There must be a way to get that ball!"
\"There must be a way to get that ball!\"

Alison Hollywood Walker

What is your dog's name?
Ruby

What breed is your dog?
Border terrier

Why is your dog special?
Ruby is such a character we first saw her at 4 weeks old & we fell in love,she has been our constant companion for twelve 11 years now. She is obsessed with balls and loves a pillow when sleeping,she is quite demanding our little princess!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Ruby two balls is her nickname!

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Ruby two balls!Ruby two balls!
Ruby two balls!

Mark Draper

What is your dog's name?
Chewie

What breed is your dog?
Jack Russell

Why is your dog special?
Chewie was my saviour through lockdown, he got me out and about.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Just an all round happy dog.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Wacky weekend vibesWacky weekend vibes
Wacky weekend vibes
York Press: Sunset wanderSunset wander
Sunset wander
York Press: Frosty morningFrosty morning
Frosty morning

Tasha Boyes

What is your dog's name?
Bailey

What breed is your dog?
Border collie

Why is your dog special?
Bailey was most definitely worth the round trip to Devon to pick him up. Just as a collie should be he’s super energetic, needy and loyal. He loves early morning walks on the backies and will be anyone’s friend given the chance. He’s just the perfect pooch!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: ViewsViews
Views
York Press: PlaytimePlaytime
Playtime
York Press: ..
.

Lisa Atkinson

What is your dog's name?
Marley

What breed is your dog?
Dalmatian

Why is your dog special?
Marley is our 10 year old rescue boy. He rescued me rather than the other way round. He didn’t have the best start in life for two years. We drove and rescued him from an awful life In Plymouth. He’s a very nervous boy but a beautiful natured boy.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Marley is my soul mate and his favourite place is Filey and enjoys an ice cream after his piece of fish.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Marley loves an ice creamMarley loves an ice cream
Marley loves an ice cream
York Press: Yummy!!Yummy!!
Yummy!!
York Press: Please can I get up ?Please can I get up ?
Please can I get up ?

Emma Richardson

What is your dog's name?
Oliver

What breed is your dog?
Springer Spaniel

Why is your dog special?
Oli always wanted to be the centre of attention, especially when the camera was involved, always ready to pose!

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Unfortunately we lost him end of January but he'll always be with us because of the many photos and memories.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Catching leaves!Catching leaves!
Catching leaves!
York Press: This is my good side!This is my good side!
This is my good side!

Lisa Burley

What is your dog's name?
Bramble

What breed is your dog?
Jack Russell cross

Why is your dog special?
Bramble was fostered by my family and I when she was 6 weeks old after not having the best start in life.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Bramble is now an energetic 6 year old dog who was adopted by us at 12 weeks old. She now loves snoring on your lap, playing football or running round the garden with her friends Chico and Ted.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Bramble ready for the footballBramble ready for the football
Bramble ready for the football
York Press: BrambleBramble
Bramble
York Press: Bramble aged 6 weeksBramble aged 6 weeks
Bramble aged 6 weeks

Haley Pugh

What is your dog's name?
Hairy Sister

What breed is your dog?
Cross breed - unknown

Why is your dog special?
Hairy Sister is my mum's dog, but has been a welcome companion and good friend to me following the tragic loss of my partner in 2018.

Anything else you want to tell us about your dog?
Hairy Sister enjoys lying on the sofa, city breaks in York and trips to the moors. She tries but usually fails at catching balls.

Send us a photo - with caption!

York Press: Ball catching: 10/10 for effort 0/10 for catching ability.Ball catching: 10/10 for effort 0/10 for catching ability.
Ball catching: 10/10 for effort 0/10 for catching ability.
York Press: One of many unsuccessful attempts at catching a ball!One of many unsuccessful attempts at catching a ball!
One of many unsuccessful attempts at catching a ball!
York Press: Almost there, but she still didn't catch it.Almost there, but she still didn't catch it.
Almost there, but she still didn't catch it.