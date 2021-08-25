A TEENAGER has gone on the run and is wanted by police.
North Yorkshire Police say 19-year-old Owen Britton is wanted after being recalled to prison for breaching his licence.
A spokesman for the force said officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate Britton, who is from Whitby, and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward with information.
He said: "We believe Britton could be in Scarborough or Whitby.
"He is white and about 6 ft 2ins tall with brown hair and blue eyes.
"He knows he is wanted and has been actively evading police since he was recalled to prison.
"If you see him, or have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210165251.
"Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website."
