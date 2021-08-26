It is good to see that we Yorkies are still caring citizens (York is preparing to take in Afghanistan refugees, August 19).
However, the enormity of the shocking sights of the past few days in Afghanistan beggar belief. These desperate people need our Dunkirk spirit once more to accomplish a miracle, as happened all those years ago. And we Yorkies should be proud to be part of that.
This ugly history of mankind in conflict with itself still repeats. Where this precarious downward path now leads fills me with dread. This fragile world is our only home and this is yet another wake-up call.
Phil Shepherdson, Woodthorpe, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment