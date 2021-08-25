THERE have been three further coronavirus-related deaths recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows the three further deaths take the total for the pandemic to 625.
The three hospital patients - who each tested positive for coronavirus - died on August 23, 2021.
Across the North East and Yorkshire region, a total of 19 further deaths were recorded between August 20, 2021 and August 24, 2021.
The latest data also showed that England's hospital trust recorded a total of 108 patient deaths related to coronavirus.
Their families have been informed.
