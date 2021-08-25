A YORK business has just taken on new employees to bolster its growing team.

One Stop Business Finance (OSBF), based at Laytham near Holme on Spalding Moor, is an independent SME funding specialist and has grown its business development team from four to seven, with the appointment of Steve Norton, Sarah Aylward and Kelly West.

They will serve a growing client base chiefly across the Midlands and East Anglia, where – like all parts of the UK – the company is ideally placed to meet the pent-up demand from SMEs who often find it difficult to obtain finance solutions from mainstream banks due to their relatively inflexible lending criteria.

One Stop expects to see strong growth for its services across the board in the next 12 months, which has driven the need for additional personnel. Over the past year, it has experienced two of its busiest and most profitable quarters in its seven-year history, despite the impact of the pandemic and availability of government support schemes.

In addition to the new appointments, OSBF has also promoted Rebecca Ennis to business development director to head its client-facing team. Rebecca previously worked with clients in the East Midlands region, but in her new national role she will be supporting her colleagues and clients in all areas and support businesses in any industrial sector.

Rebecca said: “I am very excited about the medium and long-term expansion plans we have for the business. This is just the beginning, but what a great beginning it is.

“We have such a strong, bright team bringing a vast array of skills to the whole business and, of course, to other businesses that we do and will collaborate with, so I can’t wait for the results to show. As I said when I started at One Stop Business Finance two and a half years ago, and this point is now only stronger, I am very proud to be representing the team.”