NORTH Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to locate a wanted Saltburn-by-the-Sea man.
Alexander Standell, 30, is wanted after being recalled to prison for breaching his licence.
Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him and police are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.
Standell is white, around 6 ft tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Officers believe he could be in London. He also has links to Scarborough and Saltburn-by-the-Sea.
They say Standell knows he is wanted and has been actively evading them since he was recalled to prison.
If you see him or have any information, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 - quoting reference number 12210140638.
Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website, crimestoppers-uk.org
