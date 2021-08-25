POLICE are appealing for a vital witness to a high value theft to come forward.
North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened in Boots in Kings Square in York at 12.15pm on Friday, August 13 and involved two thieves taking a selection of high value cosmetics from the shop and leaving without making any attempt to pay.
A spokesman for the force said: "A member of the public alerted staff members to the theft and officers are now keen to speak to that person.
"If you believe that this was you, or if you have any information that could assist the investigation, please email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Harry Mallett.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210180377."
