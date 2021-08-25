SELBY Abbey is to host a camera club's annual exhibition and also a craft fair over the August bank holiday weekend.
A spokesperson for the abbey in Selby said that a busy weekend would see the welcome return of Selby Camera Club’s annual exhibition, which would run from Saturday through to the bank holiday Monday.
Meanwhile,visitors to Selby could also take in the late summer holiday craft fair in the abbey on bank holiday Monday.
They said that the craft fair would include refreshments, craft and bric-a-brac stalls, a raffle and a tombola, as well as children’s activities.
They added that following the relaxation of Covid guidelines, all areas of the abbey would be open to both locals and ‘staycation’ visitors to Yorkshire, from 10 am to 4 pm each day.
Admission is free.
They said the abbey, where people have worshipped for 900 years, offered world famous stained glass, medieval architecture and hidden gems such as encased carvings.
