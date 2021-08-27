DO pet dogs get much cuter than this? Meet Teddy - the York pup with ambitions to become a social media influencer.

Teddy is almost five months old and already has more than 1,000 followers on Instagram.

His proud owner Jade Brookshaw, 30, of Fulford, York, set up the social media page for Teddy a month ago - and has been amazed with the response.

Playtime for Teddy

The mum of one told The Press: "I don't use Instagram, but decided to set up a page for him because where ever he goes he gets lots of attention.

"He is very cheeky and loves attention. When he walks down the street, he goes up to people and stares at them until until they come up to him and stroke him."

Teddy was born in April and is a Patterpoo - a cross between a Patterdale Terrier and a Toy Poodle. He lives with Jade and her daughter Sophia, aged six, and partner Arran.

Jade works as a carer while Arran works at home. Jade says Teddy has been a real tonic for the family during the Covid crisis.

She said: "He's brought so much joy to our family during the pandemic. He is literally our little Teddy Bear, with such a cheeky personality!"

About the size of a Chihuahua, Teddy is not expected to grow much bigger.

Jade believes his cute factor explains his appeal on Instagram - and reveals she has even been approached by American businesses asking for Teddy to model products for them.

Teddy with his toys

So could Teddy be the next big doggie influencer?

Jade thinks he could be. "He sits really well and really loves the attention. When we walk him down the street, people ask to pat him and talk to him. I don't know many breeds like him - so he might make a name for himself."

Meanwhile, Teddy is busy being a normal pup. Jade says: "He can be really naughty! He loves to take your socks off you and have you chase him around the room. He has already chewed up one of my slippers!"

To check out Teddy on Instagram, visit @Teddythepatterpoo