HOW are your sunflowers growing this year - and what do you think of these whoppers?
We're looking for York's biggest sunflowers.
So if you have been growing them in your garden over summer - we'd love to see photos of them (and of you, if you can get in the photo too!).
To kick us off, Press reporter Maxine Gordon snapped a photo of these beauties at the Ship Inn, Acaster Malbis, just south of York, on Monday evening.
We're not sure how tall they are - but they will have to go some way to beat the world record holder.
According to Guinness World Records, the tallest sunflower measures 9.17 metres (30ft 1in) and was grown by Hans-Peter Schiffer in Karst, Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany, and verified on August 28 2014.
Hans-Peter is a veteran of tall sunflowers, having held this record twice previously.
You may not have a 30 footer, but we'd love to see what is growing in your garden!
You can send your photos - and sunflower stories - straight to our newsroom via the Send Now button below...
