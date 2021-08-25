ORGANISATIONS helping York prepare to welcome Afghan refugees are pulling together a database of people who have offered to help.

York City of Sanctuary and Refugee Action York (RAY) say it is vital the city is ready.

While the number of refugees coming to York is likely to be ‘very small’, they will need support, said Rebecca Russell of City of Sanctuary.

The families will be put up in private rented accommodation, not council homes, Rebecca stressed.

But they are likely to need clothing, furniture – and possibly even equipment like computers and mobile phones, so they can contact family members.

“Together with RAY we have set up a database of people offering to help,” she said.

Rebecca said there was ‘huge support’ in the city for welcoming refugees – but also some people who worried that they would take resources needed by local people.

She stressed that the number of refugees coming to the city was likely to be ‘very small’.

In 2016, York welcomed 15 families – 80 people altogether – from war-torn Syria.

But the number of refugees from Afghanistan is likely to be smaller than that, Rebecca said. “Many of them just didn’t get out of the country in time.”

The Syrian families who came to York were placed in private rented accommodation.

And they have gone on to settle well in the city, Rebecca said.

“They were able to get jobs, they pay their taxes, their children are growing up here and will be part of the next generation,” she said. “Those Syrian families are still here, living quietly and happily in York.”

The refugees from Afghanistan are likely to be educated and English-speaking, she added, because many of them will be the families of those who worked with the British government and military, as interpreters and support workers.

City of York Council has already put out a call to private landlords with accommodation to spare to get in touch by emailing refugeesupport@york.gov.uk.

Councillor Darryl Smalley, the executive member for culture, leisure and communities, said the authority had already been receiving ‘many heart-warming offers of support’ – and would be communicating with local residents soon to let them know how they could help.

York MP Rachael Maskell, meanwhile, has called an online meeting for 7pm this evening to discuss the Afghan crisis, answer questions, and talk about what local people can do to help refugees.

She said: “As a City of Sanctuary and a Human Rights City, we must be proud that we can offer the world’s most vulnerable a place of safety. Refugees are most welcome in York.”