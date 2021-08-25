Greggs and Costa are the latest chains to warn they are fast running out of popular lines due to a crippling shortfall in HGV drivers.
Greggs is reportedly running out of chicken bakes in some stores due to issues with poultry suppliers, according to the PoliticsHome website.
The chicken bake is one of the chain's most popular lines and fans will be distraught at the possibility of not being able to get hold of one.
Social media users have complained about the lack of food.
One posted a photo of a sign which read:"We're sorry but we might not have your favourite sandwich available today.
"We're working around the clock to get more stock to this shop as soon as we can. We're really sorry for any disappointment caused."
Costa, meanwhile, is offering a reduced menu, with customers saying some stores have run out of decaffeinated coffee.
The high street coffee chain said on Twitter: "We are facing some supply chain issues just now.
"We're working hard to resolve this ASAP."
