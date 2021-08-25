A RENEWABLE energy company has welcomed seven new apprentice engineers to join them for a career in decarbonisation.

Drax Power Station, near Selby, is the UK’s largest renewable power generator, which produces enough renewable energy for four million homes.

The budding engineers will undergo a four-year programme, trained in the maintenance department, following the conversion of coal to sustainable wood pellets, and working alongside world-class engineers at one of Europe’s largest decarbonisation projects.

Patrick Harpham, 19, from Selby, who joined Drax as a mechanical apprentice, said: “I’m really pleased to be part of the new intake of apprentices at Drax and proud to be starting my career with a company that is so committed to tackling global climate change.

“I’m also very proud to be following in the footsteps of my great grandfather and grandad, both of whom spent much of their careers at the power station- the family history is what has always inspired me to want to become an engineer.”

Drax has the ambition to become carbon negative by 2030, by using Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), which Drax aims to start developing in 2024 with the first unit opening in 2027.

It will permanently remove eight million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere each year whilst generating renewable electricity and thousands of jobs.

Mike Maudsley, Drax Group’s UK portfolio generation director, said: “I started my career as an apprentice-meeting our new apprentices is one of the highlights of my job and the opportunity to work on the environmental technologies of the future will ensure the North leads the green energy revolution needed to get the UK to net zero, supporting a post-covid economic recovery.”