EFFORTS to restore TV broadcast services to all viewers, following the fire which damaged a moorland mast, have been delayed by legal problems.
Arqiva says it is doing 'everything in its power' to restore broadcast services as quickly as possible but it is taking longer than expected to build a temporary mast to replace the Bilsdale mast.
It said the majority of homes affected, more than 400,000, had now had their TV services restored, but it fully recognised that, for those who remained affected, this was a frustrating time.
"The remaining stages of our plan require access to the original mast site to deliver materials, build and commission the temporary 80-metre mast which would expand TV services to the vast majority of households," said a spokesperson.
"The legal process to secure appropriate access to the site to build the temporary mast is taking longer than we initially anticipated and as a result it will not be operational by this weekend as we’d hoped.We are making representations to the court as to the severity and the urgency of the situation but we are in the hands of the judicial system."
A spokesperson for York Central MP Rachael Maskell said residents had told her they had lost all their TV channels.
