THE gravel pits at Sand Hutton where police investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of York chef Claudia Lawrence 12 years ago are carrying out a search are popular with local fishermen.

Members of the York @ District Amalgamation of Anglers have been fishing there since at least the 1960s, and describe the larger of the two lakes as one of their ‘prettiest waters’. Bob Hutchinson, the secretary of the anglers group, said: “It’s a nice, peaceful spot, with trees all around.”

Police have not so far revealed what has prompted them to search the gravel pits.

Mr Hutchinson said anglers had been entirely unaware of any police interest in the area until yesterday afternoon.

Aerial view of the gravel pits at Sand Hutton. Picture: Google Earth​

He said he first learned something was happening when a journalist called him at 3pm on Tuesday to tell him police appeared to be searching the pits for Claudia’s body.

“I said ‘Good god!’ It was quite a shock,” he said.

The only clue anglers had had that anything unusual at all was happening at the gravel pits had come in the form of a notification a few weeks ago that an ‘environmental survey’ would be taking place at the gravel pits, he said. Anglers were told that their fishing would not be affected by the survey. As of yesterday, however, access to the lakes has been blocked off by police.

Police officers searching a wooded path that leads to the Sand Hutton gravel pits on Tuesday. Picture: Stephen Lewis

The gravel pits are owned by the Church of England Commissioners, who bought them from the family of the late Sir Robert Walker, the fourth baronet of Sand Hutton, who died in 1930.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, the senior police officer leading the investigation into Claudia’s disappearance, said police expected to spend ‘a number of days’ searching the gravel pits. The search would involve underwater search teams and forensic experts, he said. It was just one of ‘several active lines of inquiry’ police were following, he added.