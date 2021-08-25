THIS is a glimpse into the future of Yorkshire's reservoirs unless action is taken against climate change.

Experts predict that unless action is taken, the UK could face water shortages in the next 25 years – unless steps are taken to tackle leakage and reduce the amount customers use.

Yorkshire Water shared photos of Tophill Low Nature Reserve, Fewston Reservoir, Butterley Reservoir and Langsett Reservoir.

With the Environment Agency predicting shortages within 25 years if no action is taken, Yorkshire Water expecting 100 million litres less in its daily supply by 2045.

The water company has released an immersive 360° video which shows the state of our reservoirs if predictions are correct.

It comes after a recent survey by Yorkshire Water found that almost 50 per cent of people in the region are concerned about water shortages.

On the flip side of the scale, one in ten people don’t believe they will impact the region for another 100 years.

Artistic impression of Fewston reservoir in 2071.

To address future challenges, Yorkshire Water has created a Water Resources Management Plan.

It looks at how it will handle the impacts of increased population and hotter, drier weather due to climate change.

Key aspects of the plan include reducing the amount of water that escapes from its pipes and working with customers to help them understand ways they might be able to use less water.

Yorkshire Water is trialling new technologies that focus on finding leaks quicker with a promise to reduce leaks from its pipes by 50 per cent by 2050.

Artistic impression of Butterley reservoir in 2071.

The top ways that customers can save water include:

Turning tap off while you brush your teeth.

Only using the washing machine when you have a full load.

Choosing a shower instead of a bath.

Using a watering can instead of a hose.

Reducing car washing to only when necessary

Martin Christmas, Yorkshire environment manager for the Environment Agency, said: “What we do with water and how much we use directly impacts people and the environment, including many of the places we care most about – our rivers, lakes and coastal waters.

“We need to be careful with our water supply. With the weather we experience in the UK it’s easy to think there’s enough to go round, but when you factor in the effects of climate change and population growth, there is a very real risk of water shortages by 2050. Every individual can make a difference; changing some of our daily habits can play a critical role in protecting our water resources.”

Artistic impression of Langsett reservoir in 2071. Photo by Yorkshire Water

Suzanne Dunn, water resources strategy manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We can already see and feel the impacts of climate change all around us. Seeing what our reservoirs and environment could look like in 50 years’ time might be surprising and scary to some people, but the important thing to note is that it’s not too late for us to change that future.

“We’re making headway on our leakage reduction plans, and together with our water-savvy customers, it could really make a difference to the future of water resources.”