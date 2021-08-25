THE latest search for missing York chef Claudia Lawrence has been described as "bittersweet” by her father's close friend.

Martin Dales, who was a friend of the late Peter Lawrence, said this was the first development in the case since his death in February 2021.

Mr Dales told the PA news agency: “He would have been supportive of what the police are doing, no question of that, as I am.

“If this is something that’s going to turn into something that provides closure, whether good or bad, that’s probably healthy. It’s better for people to know than to sit around wondering what on earth has happened.”

He added: “I hope there’s a good reason behind these searches that produces some answers for everybody: the police, family, friends, everybody involved.”

Claudia Lawrence disappeared from her home in Heworth, York, more than 12 years ago.

Ms Lawrence was last seen on March 18 2009, and North Yorkshire Police has conducted two investigations and questioned nine people in relation to her disappearance and suspected murder - but no charges have ever been brought.

On Tuesday, detectives confirmed that an operation had begun to search the gravel pits – which are now believed to be used as fishing ponds – at Sand Hutton.

A resident living in the area near the searches, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “A lot of people around here and throughout York have been aware of the story since she disappeared. I imagine people (in the community) will be shocked.

“If they find her and it brings closure to the family, then it’s got to be a good thing. At least they will know what’s happened to her. It’s just sad all round.”