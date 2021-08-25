THE family of a six-year-old girl who had to undergo brain surgery are backing a bid to raise vital funds.

Marnie Downie-Keally, from Harrogate, was diagnosed with low-grade Pilocytic Astrocytoma- a type of brain tumour- in March 2017, at two years old, which was followed by surgery to decompress the cysts building pressure within her head, and a biopsy.

Marine began chemotherapy in 2018 and is now doing well after finishing treatment in June 2020 and is looking forward to school in September.

Her mum, Sally Downie, 45, who works in pharmaceutical sales said: “There are far too many things to list that Candlelighters have done for us since Marnie’s diagnosis and, unless you are being supported by them, I don’t think you can ever fully appreciate what they do.”

Marnie and her family were supported by children’s cancer charity Candlelighters who are now asking businesses of all sectors and levels to compete in their new challenge to help raise funds.

Candlelighters’ ‘Bright Sparks challenge’ will task teams of up to eight employees to compete with other teams across Yorkshire to develop their entrepreneurial skills and compete in turning tea-light candles into “the biggest pot of money they can” and be crowned “Candlelighters Brightest Sparks”.

Candlelighters support families by providing emotional, practical, and financial support, and investing in research to improve the outcomes and lives of children with cancer.

Bright Sparks project manager, Chris Salt, said: “Our challenge will give businesses the opportunity to inject a bit of fun into their workplace, which will help morale as we venture into 2022.”

Click here to enter.