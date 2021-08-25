THREE people - two of them children - were killed in a crash between a motorhome and a lorry on the A64 near York last night.
North Yorkshire Police said three passengers in the motorhome, a 44-year-old woman, a nine-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy, all died at the scene of the collision near the Jinnah restaurant at Flaxton.
It said a fourth passenger, a six-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.
The driver of the Motor home, a 48-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening, injuries, said a spokesperson.
"The driver of the HGV was uninjured," they said.
"The tragic incident happened at around 8pm near Jinnah Restaurant and involved a white HGV and a grey motorhome.
"The road was closed between Barton le Willows and Flaxton for several hours while emergency services worked at the scene. It re-opened at 6.45am today (Wednesday 25 August).
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any Dashcam footage of the incident or was travelling in the area at the time, is asked to contact police.
"Dial 101, press 2 and ask to speak to PC Nicola Gill or Sergeant Kirsten Aldridge, or email Nicola.gill@northyorkshire.police.uk or Kirsten.aldridge@northyorkshire.police.uk
"Please quote reference number NYP-24082021-0479 when passing on any information."
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said today that it airlifted one casualty to Leeds General Infirmary.
Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that it had been a 'truly tragic incident,' adding: "My thoughts are with the family & friends of all those involved and those affected by this devastating incident."
