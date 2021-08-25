YORK Cycling Tours have been awarded a 2021 Traveller’s Choice Best of the Best award for Bike Tours - ranking third in the world.
The tourist attraction has also been recognised for Top Overall Experience, ranking seventh in the UK and Channel Islands.
They received the award based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, representing travellers’ most favourited attractions around the world.
The founders Andy Collings and Cecil Pugh said: “We were extremely delighted that we rank so highly worldwide, quite an achievement for a couple of guys with a couple of dozen bikes.
“We have had a huge amount of fun over the past seven years, meeting lovely people from around the globe and proudly showing off our beautiful city.”
York Cycling Tours made an impression on tourists for providing a fun experience despite the circumstances of the pandemic.
Ashley Young, senior marketing and communications manager at Make It York, said: “Congratulations to the team who’ve worked hard to provide a fun, unique way to explore our historic city.”
