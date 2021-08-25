TOMORROW is National Dog Day 2021 - a celebration of our four-legged friends and what they mean to us.
We would love to feature some of our readers' dogs in The Press. So send us a photo of your pet dog and tell us why they are so special to you.
Maybe you have a rescue dog with a story to tell, or maybe you got a puppy in lockdown and they have helped you through the past year or so.
Or perhaps you have a really funny photo of your dog?
Do you have a clever dog that can do a trick or two, or has your dog been part of your family for a long time? Or maybe you would like to remember a dog that you have sadly lost.
Whatever their breed, age or story, we would love to hear all about your furry friends.
You can send your photo straight to our newsroom via the Send Now button below...
