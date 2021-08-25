POLICE have put out an urgent appeal to help find a missing man.
North Yorkshire Police say officers are searching for missing Scarborough man Steven Pearson and they are appealing for information to help locate him.
Steven, 54, has not been seen since he left his home in Eastfield at 8.20am yesterday and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is 5 Foot 10”, bald and of medium build. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans and a green pull over jacket.
A spokesman said: "Anyone who has seen Steven or has any information that may assist us is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12210188404.
"If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999."
