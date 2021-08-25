UPDATED 9.12AM: The road has now been cleared and traffic is easing.
A CRASH is partially blocking a main route in to York.
There are reports of an accident on the A166 at Gate Helmsley which is currently partially blocked with queueing traffic due to accident near Balloon Tree Farmshop and Cafe.
