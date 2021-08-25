A MAJOR road has reopened following a crash that saw it closed all night.
The A64 near York was closed following a serious crash.
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called to the scene of the collision, which involved two vehicles and happened at 8pm at Flaxton, opposite the Jinnah restaurant near Harton.
Sgt Paul Cording said at 7am: "The A64 is now fully open following the earlier collision.
"Thank you for your patience.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-24082021-0479."
