THE A64 near York has been closed in both directions this evening by a serious crash.
The collision happened at 8pm at Flaxton, opposite the Jinnah restaurant near Harton, and it involved two vehicles, said North Yorkshire Police.
"Emergency services are at the scene, and drivers are urged to avoid the area as the road is expected to be closed for some time," said a spokesperson.
"Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information on to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number NYP-24082021-0479."
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it sent two pumps from Malton and one from Huntington to the crash, and the incident was ongoing.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.