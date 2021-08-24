A PUMPING operation has been launched in a York river to try to save hundreds of fish.
The Environment Agency says its incident team has mounted the pumping operation on the River Foss in York.
It tweeted that it wanted to aerate the water in a bid to save hundreds of fish which were struggling with low oxygen levels in the water.
