Barney Sharratt’s York Minster Rose Window umbrella (The Press, August 21) is brilliant.

It’s for a great cause and I hope supply can keep up with demand!

The thought of sheltering under the Rose Window appeals. This window, with its amazing story of survival and restoration, would qualify to be called ‘the eye of York’ had not that title already been bestowed.

When I acquire one of the brollies I won’t pray for rain so that I can ‘test-dry’ it, however - I’m sure the rain will come soon enough. Thank you Barney. Brolly good show!

Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive,York