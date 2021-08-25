While Cllr Andy D’Agorne’s announcement of more funding for dropped kerbs in the city centre (The Press, August 23) is welcome it does not solve the fundamental problem that he has created.
By removing parking for blue badge holders Cllr D’Agorne has in effect turned the city centre into a disabled exclusion zone. More dropped kerbs are of little use if wheelchair users are no longer able to access the centre of York.
If Cllr D’Agorne was serious about making the city centre more accessible, he would immediately reverse his restrictions on where blue badge holders can park. Until then, measures like more dropped kerbs look like a fig leaf to cover up a deeply discriminatory policy.
Danny Golding, Albemarle Road
