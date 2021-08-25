In calling on City of York Council to ‘end it’s silence’ on the Afghan refugee crisis, Labour cites the plight of young girls no longer allowed to go to school (End silence on Afghan refugees, August 24).
Females have far more to fear than a denial of schooling from the despicable Taliban, who ruthlessly impose strict Sharia Law under which a woman is regarded as little more than a chattel.
So when will the #MeToo movement be ending its silence on the matter? Or are they only concerned about deplorable conduct of certain males in western countries?
Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York
