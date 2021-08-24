A DRIVER has been clocked by police driving at 135 mph on an East Yorkshire road.
Humberside Police said the 26-year-old Doncaster man was in its custody today after the Roads Crime Team clocked his vehicle being driven eastbound along the A63 at North Ferriby yesterday afternoon.
A spokesperson said that when he stopped, the vehicle was found to have been stolen and there was a large amount of cash and a weapon in the foot well of the vehicle too.
"He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, money laundering, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without proper insurance, driving while disqualified, possession of what are suspected to be Class B drugs and failure of a road side drugs test," they said. "He remains in our custody."
Meanwhile, the force has also issued a warning about bogus callers in East Yorkshire, which have led to thefts from people's homes in Goole and Hornsea.
"In both cases a man was reported to have cold-called at the address, discussing repairs to their drives or gardens," said the spokesperson.
"After the caller left, the elderly homeowners have reported that money has been taken from within the home."
Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting reference 16/84295/21.
