A YOUNG woman drowned when she fell from a bridge into the River Ouse - less than an hour after being discharged from a York psychiatric hospital, an inquest heard.

Emily Miller, 23, a postgraduate student at the University of York, was seen by shocked passersby entering the water from Lendal Bridge at just after midday on October 30 last year.

She had been discharged at just after11.30am from Foss Park in Haxby Road, where she had been taken after being found on the wrong side of a bridge over the A64 at Heslington on October 27.

Police officers were concerned then that she was going to fall from the bridge into the traffic, the inquest was told.

After Emily entered the Ouse on October 30, a major search was launched, but her body was eventually found by a boater in the river downstream near Naburn Lock on November 26.

The inquest was told that a post mortem examination showed she had died through drowning, with no evidence of trauma, and toxicology tests showed no evidence of alcohol or drugs contributing to her death.

Coroner Jonathan Leach said Emily had been seen by witnesses making no attempt to exit the river and he concluded that her death was suicide, saying he was confident she intended to take her own life.

He said she had been treated for anxiety and low mood, and had previously been admitted to Foss Park for a week from March 31 and another week from May 7.

Clinical psychologist Dr Anne Hook said Emily had believed she was responsible for the coronavirus.

Nurse consultant Matthew Houton said that Emily had been ‘quite hostile and angry’ about her discharge on October 30, and had ‘stormed out’.

Mental health nurse Alison McGrath, who reviewed Emily’s treatment, examining the decisions made and seeing whether anything could have been done differently, said the team had responded ‘really well’ to the pandemic, with little interruption to the support offered to Emily.

