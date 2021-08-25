YORK healthcare provider Nimbuscare has been shortlisted as ‘Community Provider of the Year’ in a national awards scheme.

A spokesperson said its entry in the HSJ Awards 2021 focused on how, in the midst of the global pandemic and, after years of aspiration for primary care to work together as one in York, it had been able to achieve its ambition to bring together all 11 GP practices into one collaborative organisation.

"As equal shareholders, Nimbuscare’s 11 GP practice members have set out a strategic ambition for the next three years and demonstrated that collaborative working can change the health and care outcomes for the local population," they said.

Chief Executive Madeline Ruff said: “All our teams, member practices and partners here in York are equally delighted that we’ve been chosen as finalists amongst 1,000 entries and recognised for the huge amount of work done this year.

“Being shortlisted for this award is such a boost and is a way we can recognise and thank the teams, volunteers, local businesses and partners for their passion and commitment to collaborative working."

"It is an opportunity to showcase their efforts and send our heartfelt thanks to every one of them.

“Nimbuscare is about working together with our 11 York GP practices and the York community, to make healthcare better for our 250,000 patients. By working together, we can respond quickly to local people, support large scale change and harness innovation. This year in particular, amidst a global pandemic, we have shown that working together at scale to deliver the vaccination programme, alongside our other services, is the right thing to do for our patients. An HSJ award would be a further opportunity to share our success and encourage others to adopt our successful collaborative approach.”

The judging panel for the HSJ awards was made up of a diverse range of highly influential and respected figures within the healthcare community, including Sir Bruce Keogh (Chair, Birmingham Women’s and Children’s FT); Marie Gabriel CBE (Chair, NHS Race and Health Observatory); and former HSJ Trust of the Year winners Ann Marr OBE (Chief Executive, St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals Trust) and Richard Mitchell (Chief Executive, Sherwood Forest Hospitals FT).

Following the intense and in-depth judging process, Nimbuscare stood out amongst tough competition from hundreds of other exemplary applicants. Nimbuscare’s entry was selected based on ambition, visionary spirit and the demonstrable positive impact that Nimbuscare has had on both patient and staff experiences.

HSJ editor Alistair McLellan, commented: “On behalf of all my colleagues, I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Nimbuscare on being nominated in the category of Community Provider of the Year, in this year’s HSJ Awards. The applications we receive always present our panel of judges with a very difficult task as the standard is unfailingly high and the breadth of innovation and passion for patient care is always so inspiring.

“This year, we really have been overwhelmed with the level of entries, particularly when set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and the huge challenges faced by our health and social care workforce.

“We are therefore looking forward to welcoming all our finalists to the live ceremony in November and joining us in celebrating their incredible achievements and commitment to excellence.”

The full list of nominees for the HSJ Awards 2021 can be found on https://awards.hsj.co.uk/shortlist-2021.

*The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 18.