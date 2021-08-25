A SENIOR councillor says work is underway to ensure York 'does its bit' in the international effort to save innocent people from the terror of the Taliban.

Cllr Darryl Smalley, executive member for communities on City of York Council, was speaking after opposition Labour councillors yesterday called on the authority to “end its silence” on the Afghan refugee crisis – and spell out exactly what support the city will be offering to refugees.

Cllr Smalley said York had a proud record of providing sanctuary to those in need.

"Our city has given a new home to 81 refugees under the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme for refugees of the conflict in Syria, and we know local people will welcome those escaping the Taliban now too," he said.

He said that since the announcement that NATO military forces would withdraw from Afghanistan, the council had started work alongside the Home Office and Ministry of Defence to support the national effort with regard to the Locally Employed Staff scheme, part of the wider Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy.

"We stand ready and willing to support the recently announced Afghan Citizens' Resettlement Scheme in any way we can," he said.“Council staff are working around the clock so we are ready to give refugees the sanctuary they need.

"Alongside local authorities in the region, we are working closely with Government and Migration Yorkshire, who will allocate councils a proportion of refugee families.

"Once we know the families’ specific needs, alongside our local key partners, we will work to provide the all the necessary support as we have always done with previous refugees."

He said the council had already been receiving many heart-warming offers of support which were greatly appreciated, and it would be communicating with residents and businesses in coming days to provide information on how best they could help the effort locally.

"The key priority is securing housing – if you are a landlord or have accommodation, please do come forward by emailing refugeesupport@york.gov.uk.It's now or never to save innocent people from the terror of the Taliban. Work is underway to ensure York does its bit in this international effort."