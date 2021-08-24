A WOMAN is being treated by ambulance crews after a crash in York.
North Yorkshire Ambulance Service said they were called at 4.12pm today (August 24) to Haxby Road after reports a pedestrian had been involved in an accident with a car.
A spokeswoman for the service said at 5pm that crews remain on the scene and are treating a woman pedestrian.
The accident is close to York St John University sports fields on the road to New Earswick and drivers are being asked to try and avoid the area if possible.
The road remains open currently.
