A TRAVEL agents has opened its doors in York city centre - despite pressures on the industry during the pandemic.
Trailfinders - the UK's largest independent travel company - has opened its latest branch at 38 Stonegate, formerly home to the Body Shop branch.
It comes after a long search by the company to find an ideal freehold property in the city.
Gavin Boyd is set to be the general manager of Trailfinders York, having worked in the company for several years.
The team will be made up of experienced and well-travelled consultants in the industry and new recruits from the local area.
Sir Michael Gooley CBE, Trailfinders founder and executive chairman said: “We offer everything from chic city breaks to luxury wildlife safaris and most importantly, reassurance.
"With the current climate it’s imperative you book your holiday with a reputable tour operator offering 24 hour assistance, full financial protection and peace of mind.
"We will ensure that if you can’t travel today, you’ll have something even better to look forward to tomorrow.”
The Stonegate store is open Monday to Friday between 9am and 7pm.
Trailfinder's opening hours for Saturday's & Bank Holidays are between 9am and 6pm.
Sunday's opening hours are 10am until 6pm.
